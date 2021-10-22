16 more COVID cases in region

An additional 16 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 738 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 714,586 and confirmed deaths is 11,651.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 12,928 total cases and a total of 306 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,890 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,535 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.