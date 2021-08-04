 Skip to main content
16 more coronavirus cases in region
An additional 16 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,391 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 513,947 and confirmed deaths is 8,755.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 9,526 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,481 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,256 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

