152 new cases of coronavirus in T&D Region

An additional 128 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has 12 more cases and Calhoun County has 12 more cases.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 4,673 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 42 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 332,990 and confirmed deaths to 5,402.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 128 new cases, 5,859 total cases and a total of 160 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 12 new cases, 1,033 total cases and a total of 42 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 12 new cases, 895 total cases and a total of 20 deaths and 3 probable deaths.