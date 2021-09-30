150 years of printing history: Major Graphics, Bonnett Printing become one

"When they were in school, I worked in the printing business and then it just got where I was there every day," Deborah said. "I enjoyed it. It was something different."

"There were times when a job came in and Arthur said, 'Oh, we can't do that.' I am like, 'Yes, we can,' and how we would work though it," she said.

"There were times when we were there late at night and times we were there early in the morning," Deborah said. "People always ask me, 'do you go in every day and I say, 'Yes, I go in a 8 o'clock every day and I leave when I am done, which was usually late.'"

There were a lot of changes over the years in the printing business.

The biggest was typesetting.

"We had something called a linotype and it was this big machine," Deborah said. "There were many nights that Arthur was setting a job and he would come home and wake me up and said would you proof this before cutting the machine off."

Deborah said then Compugraphic arrived and then computers.

"There were times when I wanted to take the computer and take it to the Edisto River and throw it in," Deborah said. "But I love how it has progressed. I love it."