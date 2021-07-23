15 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Fifteen more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 798 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 498,887 and confirmed deaths to 8,710.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 9,291 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,464 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,233 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.