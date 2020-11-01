15 more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Fifteen additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two additional Bamberg County residents also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,319 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional confirmed death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 169,228 and confirmed deaths to 3,687.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 15 new cases, 3,344 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 693 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 506 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.