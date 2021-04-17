15 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Calhoun County resident has also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 616 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 474,999 and confirmed deaths to 8,208.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 8,899 total cases and a total of 231 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,413 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,189 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.