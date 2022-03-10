14-year-old identified as driver killed in Orangeburg crash

A 14-year-old Orangeburg resident has been identified as the driver killed in Wednesday afternoon’s collision.

Diaquice Monroe of Whitman Street died at the scene of injuries sustained in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Thursday.

The crash occurred at 3:56 p.m. as a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was “traveling south in an attempt to elude law enforcement,” according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Camry that was traveling south on U.S. Highway 21 bypass near S.C. Highway 33.

Monroe, the truck’s driver, died in the crash.

The truck’s passenger was taken the Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The Camry’s driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

