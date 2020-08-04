14-year-old dies in Calhoun County accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old died in a one-vehicle accident in Calhoun County on Monday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The crash occurred at 9 p.m. as a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling east on U.S. Highway 176 near Kay Avenue.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The passenger, Steven Preston, died in the accident. The driver was taken to an area hospital.

Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

