14-year-old dies in Calhoun County accident

A 14-year-old died in a one-vehicle accident in Calhoun County on Monday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
The crash occurred at 9 p.m. as a 1994 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling east on U.S. Highway 176 near Kay Avenue.
The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The passenger, Steven Preston, died in the accident. The driver was taken to an area hospital.
Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
