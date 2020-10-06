14 test positive in Orangeburg County; new coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Calhoun

Another 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, 12 more Calhoun County residents and two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 693 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 147,800 and confirmed deaths to 3,275.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 3,136 total cases and a total of 125 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 650 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 12 new cases, 479 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.