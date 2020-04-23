14% of South Carolina's workforce says they have lost jobs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA -- More than 341,000 people have reported losing their jobs in South Carolina since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, while officials are predicting revenue will be cut in half for the state's major economic driver, tourism.

The 73,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 18 was the first drop since businesses began closing for COVID-19 in March, according to figures released Thursday by the state Department of Employment and Workforce.

But all the people reporting they are out of work over the past five weeks represents more than 14% of the South Carolina workforce as of February.

Amid that alarming backdrop, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster launched his first meeting Thursday of a group he calls "Accelerate South Carolina."

More than two dozen mayors, presidents of institutions of higher learning, business owners, health care professionals and lawmakers are tasked with figuring out how to reopen the state after closing for the pandemic. In a large ballroom in downtown Columbia, task force members sat at individual tables set 6 feet (2 meters) apart. A shared podium was wiped down and sanitized in between each speaker, and many wore face masks.

McMaster said his goal is to have the South Carolina economy humming again by June.