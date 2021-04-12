14 new coronavirus cases in region; no new deaths reported in S.C.

Fourteen more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported throughout South Carolina.

Statewide, there are 453 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 471,855 and confirmed deaths to 8,165.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 8,843 total cases and a total of 230 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,409 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,183 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.