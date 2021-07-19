14 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Three more Bamberg County residents also tested positive over the three-day period covering Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
No new cases were reported in Calhoun County.
DHEC is now only reporting deaths on a weekly basis. No new death totals will be released until Tuesday.
Statewide, there were 1,070 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 during the three-day period.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 496,856 and confirmed deaths to 8,694.
See vaccination progress by state, learn about side effects, and find out when you might be eligible for a shot
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 9,260 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,462 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.