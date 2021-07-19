 Skip to main content
14 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three more Bamberg County residents also tested positive over the three-day period covering Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

No new cases were reported in Calhoun County.

DHEC is now only reporting deaths on a weekly basis. No new death totals will be released until Tuesday.

Statewide, there were 1,070 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 during the three-day period.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 496,856 and confirmed deaths to 8,694.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 9,260 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,462 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

