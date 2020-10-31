 Skip to main content
14 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
An additional 14 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents also tested positive.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 831 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 36 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,885 and confirmed deaths to 3,686.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 3,331 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 691 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 506 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

