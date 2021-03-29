14 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County; no new deaths reported in S.C.

Fourteen additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident has also tested positive.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported Monday throughout South Carolina.

Statewide, there are 499 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 464,169 and confirmed deaths to 8,053.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 8,714 total cases and a total of 226 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,395 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,174 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.