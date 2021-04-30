14 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

Fourteen more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 570 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 481,592 and confirmed deaths to 8,359.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 9,010 total cases and a total of 236 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,423 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,198 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.