14 more COVID cases in region

An additional 14 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 560 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 33 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 713,761 and confirmed deaths is 11,603.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 12,913 total cases and a total of 306 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,889 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,534 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.