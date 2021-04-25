14 more coronavirus cases in region

Twelve more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 424 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 479,207 and confirmed deaths to 8,304.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 8,975 total cases and a total of 234 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,418 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,190 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.