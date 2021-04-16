14 more coronavirus cases in region

An additional 13 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Calhoun County resident also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 847 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 474,358 and confirmed deaths to 8,195.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 8,885 total cases and a total of 231 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,413 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,187 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.