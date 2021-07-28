 Skip to main content
13 test positive for coronavirus in region
coronavirus illustration

An additional 13 people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 871 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine confirmed death.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 503,013 and confirmed deaths is 8,725.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 9,350 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,469 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,240 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

