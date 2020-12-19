13 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Orangeburg County has 10 new cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has three new cases and Calhoun County has no new cases.

No new deaths were reported Saturday.

Statewide, there are 2,919 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 250,386 and confirmed deaths to 4,529.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 4,417 total cases and a total of 142 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 848 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 680 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.