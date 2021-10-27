13 new coronavirus cases in region

Thirteen additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 364 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 29 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 717,446 and confirmed deaths is 11,767.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 12,979 total cases and a total of 307 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,901 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,540 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.