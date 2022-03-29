13 more test positive for COVID in T&D Region

Thirteen more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there were 650 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 8 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,153,570 and confirmed deaths is 14,987.

The data covers the period from March 20 to March 26.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.