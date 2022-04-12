 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
13 more COVID cases in region

Coronavirus illustration

An additional 13 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week, according to numbers released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 711 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three confirmed deaths.

The state’s total number of confirmed cases is now 1,156,057 and confirmed deaths is 15,082.

The data covers the period from April 3 to April 9.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases

• Bamberg County: 1 new case

• Calhoun County: 1 new case

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

