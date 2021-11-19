13 more coronavirus cases in region

Thirteen more residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported throughout The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 629 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 729,822 and confirmed deaths is 12,194.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 13,165 total cases and a total of 316 deaths and 21 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,925 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,553 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.