13 more coronavirus cases in region

Thirteen more people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported.

Statewide, there are 588 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 471,396 and confirmed deaths to 8,165.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 8,830 total cases and a total of 230 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,408 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,183 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.