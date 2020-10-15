 Skip to main content
13 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
Thirteen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One new case was reported in Calhoun County.

No new deaths were reported throughout The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,072 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 154,869 and confirmed deaths to 3,400.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 13 new cases, 3,205 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 659 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 489 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

Concerned about COVID-19?

