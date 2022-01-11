122 new COVID cases in region

An additional 122 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 6,497 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 869,217 and confirmed deaths is 12,789.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 91 new cases, 15,470 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 20 new cases, 2,188 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 11 new cases, 1,856 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.