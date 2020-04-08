12 new virus deaths in S.C.; additional case in Orangeburg County

Twelve more people have died of the coronavirus in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The additional deaths occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents of Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Richland and Spartanburg counties. The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon and Richland counties.
DHEC also announced Wednesday there are 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the state,
There was one additional case in Orangeburg County and no additional cases in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Orangeburg County’s new case is in Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code, which now has six confirmed cases and 35 estimated cases.
In addition, DHEC has now classified a case from an unknown location as a Holly Hill case. The 29059 ZIP code now has two reported cases and 12 estimated cases.
Estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of April 7, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,523 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,000 were positive and 7,523 were negative.
A total of 24,634 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of this morning, 5,634 hospital beds are available and 6,279 are utilized, which is a 52.7 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5.6 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
