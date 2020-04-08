12 new virus deaths in S.C.; additional case in Orangeburg County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Twelve more people have died of the coronavirus in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The additional deaths occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions. The elderly individuals were residents of Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Richland and Spartanburg counties. The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon and Richland counties.

DHEC also announced Wednesday there are 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the state,

There was one additional case in Orangeburg County and no additional cases in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Orangeburg County’s new case is in Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code, which now has six confirmed cases and 35 estimated cases.

In addition, DHEC has now classified a case from an unknown location as a Holly Hill case. The 29059 ZIP code now has two reported cases and 12 estimated cases.

Estimated counts represent those who are potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.