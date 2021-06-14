12 new coronavirus cases over 3-day period

There are a dozen new cases of coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

The new cases were recorded over a three-day period but only released Monday because DHEC has quit reporting coronavirus numbers over the weekend.

Statewide, there are 346 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,929 and confirmed deaths to 8,623.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 9,210 total cases and a total of 244 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,459 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,228 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.