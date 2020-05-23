12 more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Twelve additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said increased testing throughout the county is helping reveal cases that would have been unrecognized.
“Testing is helping prevent the spread,” Young said. Without testing, people who are positive could be spreading the coronavirus, unaware they have it.
Young estimated about 2,000 tests have been conducted in the county over the past two weeks. More test results are pending,
Orangeburg County now has a total of 135 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 829 estimated cases and two deaths.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases. No one has died of the coronavirus.
Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.
DHEC reported statewide there have been 248 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional deaths. This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,895 and those who have died to 425.
Five of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Florence, Marion, Richland and York counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
