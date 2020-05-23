12 more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.

DHEC reported statewide there have been 248 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional deaths. This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,895 and those who have died to 425.

Five of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Florence, Marion, Richland and York counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Clarendon County.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.