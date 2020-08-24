12 more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus; two more cases each in Bamberg, Calhoun counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 12 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 543 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 111,202 and confirmed deaths to 2,387.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 12 new cases, 2,739 total cases and a total of 91 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 514 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 409 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region, including new cases from Sunday and Monday:

• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 96 total cases

• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 67 total cases