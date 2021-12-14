12 more COVID cases in T&D Region

An additional 12 residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 538 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 744,723 and confirmed deaths is 12,465.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 13,303 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,941 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,574 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.