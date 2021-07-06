 Skip to main content
12 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County; no COVID deaths in region over 4-day period
Coronavirus illustration

Twelve more Orangeburg County residents tested positive for the coronavirus over a four-day period, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The new cases cover a period between Thursday and Sunday. DHEC released the four days’ worth of data Tuesday, following the long holiday weekend.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region during that period.

Statewide, there are 516 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 493,702 and confirmed deaths to 8,658.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 9,209 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,224 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

