12 Days of Giving: CCCF invites community to support nonprofits

COLUMBIA – Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands’ leader in collaborative philanthropy, invites the community to celebrate and support nonprofits in the Midlands during the 12 Days of Giving, launching on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, and ending Dec. 11. Community members can donate to nonprofits through Midlands Gives, an online giving platform, at www.midlandsgives.org/nonprofits.

“Year-end gifts are crucial for local nonprofits, with more than one-third of annual gifts being made in December,” says JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The Community Foundation is proud to provide an easy way for folks in the community to give back to local organizations during this season of generosity.”

On each of the 12 days, the Foundation will highlight a different nonprofit category listed on the Midlands Gives platform and encourage the community to donate to nonprofits that fall within those categories. Categories include: animal, arts & culture, Black-led and Black-benefiting, community improvement, education & scholarships, environment, faith-based, health, human services, veterans & military and youth development.

Your gift goes further

During the 12 Days of Giving, two $250 prizes will be available for each of the 10 categories listed on the Midlands Gives year-round giving platform — a total of $5,000 in prize drawings! To qualify for the prize drawing, eligible nonprofits listed on Midlands Gives must raise at least $100.

Additionally, eight $250 prizes are available from the Foundation’s African American Philanthropy Committee for Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits raising at least $250 during the 12 days.

Giving through Midlands Gives

Donating to nonprofits is easy with Midlands Gives. The platform works like online shopping — allowing donors to filter through categories, search by keyword, see recommendations and give to as many nonprofits as they wish.

After a 2.2% credit card fee and a 2.8% technology fee, 100% of each contribution goes to the donor’s selected nonprofit; the Foundation receives no fees from Midlands Gives. Donors have the option to cover fees at check-out. The Foundation does not receive any profit from donations made through Midlands Gives.

For more information about donating to nonprofits, visit www.MidlandsGives.org, call 803-254-5601 or follow the Foundation on Twitter: @CCCFTweets.

