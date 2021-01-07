$12.5M surgery center approved; Orangeburg hospital plans to appeal state decision

Franga also noted he foresees their practice as “raising the bar” for RMC, allowing it to further expand services as joint venture opportunities emerge through future medical facilities along the U.S. Highway 601 corridor.

Maggie Murdock, the certificate of need program director, said the Ambulatory Partners application had some inconsistencies in the data used to develop utilization numbers for the proposed project.

“We could not duplicate any of the math,” Murdock said, noting a second application was submitted and the numbers were still awry.

Murdock said the Orangeburg area does have a need for an ambulatory surgery center, but the application was not accurate.

“I strongly suspect it would have been approved if we were able to match it up,” Murdock said. “I don't know if there was an error in collecting data.”

The DHEC board entered into closed session for about a half hour before coming out. A motion was made to uphold staff’s decision to deny the application.

This vote, however, was halted when the board decided to rescind the vote and go back into closed session to receive further legal advice.