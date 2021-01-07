116 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

An additional 116 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to numbers released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Ten more Bamberg County residents and 12 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,935 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 51 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 310,246 and confirmed deaths to 5,189.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 116 new cases, 5,418 total cases and a total of 155 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 10 new cases, 989 total cases and a total of 40 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 12 new cases, 847 total cases and a total of 18 deaths and 3 probable deaths.