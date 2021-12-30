115 new coronavirus cases in region

An additional 115 T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 3,354 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 767,188 and confirmed deaths is 12,640.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 100 new cases, 13,683 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,965 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 12 new cases, 1,615 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.