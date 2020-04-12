113 new virus cases in S.C.; two additional deaths reported

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including two additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.
One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County.
There was a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.
No new cases were reported in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Sunday.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has six confirmed cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.
Orangeburg County has 37 confirmed cases, 227 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Sunday morning, 5,898 hospital beds are available and 5,715 are utilized, which is a 50.8% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease.
Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems.
For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.