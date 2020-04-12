113 new virus cases in S.C.; two additional deaths reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.

One death occurred in an elderly individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Charleston County.

There was a death that occurred in a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions who was a resident of Greenville County.

No new cases were reported in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Sunday.

Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, 43 estimated cases and no deaths.

Calhoun County has six confirmed cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.

Orangeburg County has 37 confirmed cases, 227 estimated cases and no deaths.

Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.