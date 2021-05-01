 Skip to main content
11 T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus
11 T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

coronavirus illustration

Eleven more residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 660 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 482,310 and confirmed deaths to 8,367.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 9,018 total cases and a total of 236 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,424 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,201 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

