11 more coronavirus cases reported in Orangeburg County

Eleven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 644 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 463,643 and confirmed deaths to 8,053.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 8,700 total cases and a total of 226 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,394 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,174 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

