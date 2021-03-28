 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 more coronavirus cases reported in Orangeburg County
0 comments
editor's pick

11 more coronavirus cases reported in Orangeburg County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Eleven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 644 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 463,643 and confirmed deaths to 8,053.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 8,700 total cases and a total of 226 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,394 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,174 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News