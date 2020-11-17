11 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Nine more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There is also one additional case each in Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,088 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 186,528 and confirmed deaths to 3,884.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 3,517 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 706 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 521 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

