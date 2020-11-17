 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region
0 comments

11 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Nine more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There is also one additional case each in Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,088 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 186,528 and confirmed deaths to 3,884.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 3,517 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 706 total cases and a total of 36 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 521 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 11-17-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News