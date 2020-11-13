11 more coronavirus cases in region

Ten more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, one more Bamberg County resident has tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,348 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 181,243 and confirmed deaths to 3,835.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 10 new cases, 3,467 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 700 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 513 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.