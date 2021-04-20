11 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Eleven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 362 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 2 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 476,506 and confirmed deaths to 8,237.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 8,926 total cases and a total of 233 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,414 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,190 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.