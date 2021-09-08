 Skip to main content
108 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region
108 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 108 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 2,167 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 22 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 627,981 and confirmed deaths is 9,604.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 81 new cases, 11,583 total cases and a total of 264 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 22 new cases, 1,727 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 1,455 total cases and a total of 36 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

