Annie Lee Dantzler celebrated her 106th birthday on April 27.

A resident of Edisto Post-Acute, the Bowman native was born on April 27, 1917 to the late Edmund and Rebecca Shuler Dantzler.

Dantzler still gardened with a tiller up until her early 90s.

She and her seven siblings were raised on a farm, and she and her sister, Lizzie Mae, are the only surviving children. Their sister, Idella Dantzler Smith of Orangeburg, died on Feb. 26, 2022, at the age of 101.

The 106-year-old celebrated her birthday at Edisto Post-Acute with her sister and other members of her family.