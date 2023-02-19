Evelyn Bennett Guile has prioritized family and faith during a life which has spanned more than a century and included her experiences as a world traveler and fighter for civil rights.

Guile celebrated her 105th birthday on Feb. 11. The Florence County native was one of seven children born to the late Norfal and Naomi Lane Bennett.

She and her late husband, Earl Ernest Guile, were the parents of two children, Georgia Guile Montgomery of Orangeburg and Dr. Earl Ernest Guile Jr. of Portland, Oregon. Guile is also a grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of 10 and a great-great grandmother.

She has enjoyed good health and attributes her longevity to exercise, diet and brain-stimulating activities.

The 105-year-old lived independently, including driving to church and her social activities, until the she was 103 and now lives with her daughter in Orangeburg.

Guild has been active in her church throughout her life, serving as a stewardess and, in more recent years, taking pride in contributing to the refurbishment of the church meeting room which is named in her husband's honor.

She still engages in weekly services via video conference.

Guile cites the civil rights movement among the most significant world and domestic events that she has experienced.

She and her late husband, who was then the president of the NAACP in Florence, fought hard for civil rights in the face of life-threatening conditions and situations.

She and her husband opened their home to many civil rights workers, including such pioneering leaders as Thurgood Marshall, Clarence Mitchell, Benjamin E. Mays and Horace Mann Bond, in their efforts to improve the quality of life for African Americans in the state.

Guile was an astute businesswoman who opened the first sewing shop in the Florence area and provided dressmaking and alteration services to Black and white patrons during what was still a segregated era.

She excelled in the sewing profession and business for more than 50 years and would later go on to teach sewing classes at a major sewing manufacturer. Her other talents have included clothing and hat design, macramé, decoupage, cake decorating, ceramics and painting, including china painting for which she developed a passion at age 60.

The avid reader is committed to continuous learning and wellness and encourages others to follow their dreams and strengthen themselves through education. She continues to embrace technology and is a competitive bridge player.

She has also made time for fun in her life by traveling the world. Guile has visited all seven continents at least once and has explored the nation in her Airstream camper.

She particularly enjoyed her trip to Africa, where she drove more than 6,000 miles in an Airstream motorhome, experiencing her ancestors’ homeland.