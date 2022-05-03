105-year-old grateful to God

Annie Lee Dantzler is a woman of few words, but she will let you know she is happy about God blessing her to live 105 years.

Dantzler celebrated her birthday last Wednesday surrounded by family and friends who came to wish her well with presents, balloons, cake and music.

She is a resident of Edisto Post-Acute with her 95-year-old sister, Lizzie Mae, who was also in attendance for the party held at the Orangeburg facility.

"I feel good," Dantzler said, when asked how she felt about her loved ones and staff gathering for her milestone birthday.

The Bowman native was born on April 27, 1917, to the late Edmund and Rebecca Shuler Dantzler and still gardened with a tiller up until her early 90s

She and her seven siblings were raised on a farm, and she and her sister are the only surviving children. Their sister, Idella Dantzler Smith of Orangeburg, died on Feb. 26 at the age of 101.

Mary Jane Dantzler Butler and her brother, Richard Dantzler, are the children of the late Woodrow "Munch" Dantzler, the sisters' brother who died in 2001 at the age of 87.

Mary Jane and Richard were both glad to be in attendance at the party to show their appreciation for the aunts that served as examples of love and longevity for them.

Mary Jane said there were three pillars that helped Annie Lee and her sister live so long.

"There were three main things: a strong faith in God, a healthy lifestyle and hard work. Both knew how to cook and sew. They made all of their clothes from slips to suits. You name it, they could do it," she said.

She continued, "They managed their own farm. I'm just most grateful for being able to be right here with them at this age. It's just a blessing. I've been in their life since I was a little person when we used to spend weeks with them.

"Just to see that they're still around and still have their mental faculties, it's just a blessing, and for them be able to be in a nice place where they're taken care of."

Richard said, "I'm so pleased and awestruck for them to have lived this long," noting that the Dantzler sisters were both role models and examples of good character for him and his siblings.

Mary Jane said her aunt, Annie Lee, also knew her way around a gun.

"This one here is a crack shot. She called her gun Old Betsy," she said.

"I've never seen her miss," said Young Butler, Mary Jane's husband.

Among the family members in attendance at the 105-year-old's party were her great-nephew, Rezell Dantzler, and Richard's wife, Gelane.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 7 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.