105 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

An additional 105 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg and Calhoun counties each have 10 more cases.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 4,986 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 additional confirmed deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 315,353 and confirmed deaths to 5,217.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 105 new cases, 5,521 total cases and a total of 155 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 10 new cases, 999 total cases and a total of 40 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 10 new cases, 862 total cases and a total of 18 deaths and 3 probable deaths.