104-year-old still inspires loved ones

Orangeburg resident Julia Wolfe doesn’t get around like she used to, but at 104 years old, her spirits remain high and she remains the light of her family’s lives.

Close family friend Johnny Spells is one of those who continue to be inspired by Wolfe’s resilience. Having survived the Spanish flu of 1918, Wolfe continues to thrive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“She is thankful to the Lord for 104 years and all the support from family and friends,” Spells said.

No stranger to hard work, Wolfe, who celebrated her milestone birthday on Nov. 26, was born in Rowesville and did housework for various families throughout her life.

She has said, “I worked for some white people when I was young, and they still take care of me yet today because they hadn’t forgotten what I did for them.”

She was also an avid cook, with cabbage, shrimp and fish included among her favorite foods.

Her motto is: “May the work I’ve done speak for me.”

Wolfe has said she is grateful to God for his blessings.

“Oh Lord, he’s been wonderful. He watch over me night and day. He got me this far. I didn’t come alone. He was with me every step of the way,” she said.

